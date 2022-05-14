For improved readership outcomes to be attained in Nigeria, there has to be a closer synergy between book clubs and libraries in the country, participants at a joining event convened by the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP as part of the Nigerian International Book Fair 2002 holding in Lagos, have emphasised.

Among the participants at the session were Booksellers Association of Nigeria, BAN President, Mr Dare Oluwatuyi; BAN Secretary, Henry Ekom Itauma: Director, African Libraries Institutions and Associations, Dr Nkem Osakwe; National Librarian, Prof Chinwe Anunobi; Chair, 774 Book Clubs and Libraries Project, Prof Felicia Etim; President, Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria, Mr Richard Mammah; founder, Uyo Book Club, Dr Udeme Nana and NBRP Secretary, Emmanuel Okoro.