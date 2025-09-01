Gov Sani warns El-Rufai over alleged plot to destabilise Kaduna, vows crackdown

The government of Kaduna State has accused former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of plotting to incite violence and return the state to chaos following the defeat of his political loyalists in the August 16 by-elections.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu, alleged that El-Rufai was engaging in “overt provocation and covert manipulation” aimed at destabilising Kaduna.

“The good people of Kaduna State have endured enough trauma, bloodshed, and division. This Government will not fold its arms and allow a discredited former leader, who left the state in ruins, to ignite chaos and plunge the state into another era of ethno-religious tension, insecurity, and economic stagnation,” the statement said.

Shuaibu claimed that El-Rufai convened an “illegal and chaotic” political meeting on August 30, which resulted in violence and gunshots, endangering lives. He dismissed allegations that the state sponsored thugs to disrupt the gathering, questioning why a government that “just won the hearts of the people through credible elections” would bother with “a gathering of losers.”

The commissioner also berated El-Rufai over his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he alleged that federal and state governments were bribing bandits to achieve peace.

“These are calculated, malicious lies designed to undermine security efforts, incite public anger, and legitimise criminality. They insult the sacrifices of our armed forces and intelligence community,” Shuaibu said, noting that the Office of the National Security Adviser had already dismissed the claims as false.

He highlighted progress under Governor Uba Sani’s administration, citing improved security in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kajuru, Kauru, Kachia, and Igabi, where bandit leaders have been neutralised and Ansaru commanders arrested.

“For a former governor to deny these victories, and in doing so insult the memory of officers who died in the line of duty, is beyond shameful. It is a deliberate act of sabotage,” the statement read.

The government accused El-Rufai of being “intoxicated by power and allergic to progress he did not initiate,” warning that Kaduna would not be allowed to slide back into crisis.

Advertisement

“El-Rufai thrives in chaos. Stripped of relevance, he now seeks to make Kaduna ungovernable once more. This administration will not allow it,” Shuaibu declared.

He urged residents to reject attempts to revive ethno-religious conflict and assured that security agencies were fully prepared to prevent lawlessness.

“Kaduna has the capacity, the resolve, and the legal authority to deal decisively with anyone who threatens its peace. Whether it is Nasir El-Rufai or his accomplices, they will be held accountable,” the statement concluded.