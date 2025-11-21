Connect with us

Atiku calls for emergency measures as terrorists hit Niger Catholic school, abduct students, staff
Atiku calls for emergency measures as terrorists hit Niger Catholic school, abduct students, staff

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the latest school abduction in Niger State, urging the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity after terrorists raided St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Reacting on X on Friday, Atiku described the attack – which claimed an unknown number of students and staff – as “truly heartbreaking,” warning that Nigeria cannot continue to endure such tragedies without decisive action.

“How many more lives must be shattered before decisive action is taken?” he asked.

The former vice president said it was long overdue for government to escalate its response to the security crisis. “It is not too late for the government to finally declare a state of emergency on insecurity and confront this menace with the urgency it deserves,” he wrote.

According to church officials in Niger State, armed men invaded the Catholic school between 2 am and 3 am, taking away students and staff. They said the full number of those abducted was still being verified.

The Niger State Government noted that the school had reopened despite a prior closure order, saying the decision heightened the vulnerability of students and employees.

Security personnel – including police and military units – have since been dispatched to the area to track the attackers and rescue the victims.

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora also condemned the incident and urged immediate action to secure the abductees.

Friday’s attack occurred just days after terrorists stormed a girls’ boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, abducting 25 students, a development that has intensified public fears over the rising wave of attacks on educational institutions in northern Nigeria.

Obinna Ezugwu.

