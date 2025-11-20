Connect with us

VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Terrorism Trial
VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Terrorism Trial

Published

4 hours ago

on

VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Terrorism Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment after convicting him on all seven terrorism charges filed by the Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering the ruling, said Kanu had repeatedly used broadcasts to incite violence, killings, and unrest in furtherance of his separatist agenda. The judge described the evidence presented by the prosecution as “uncontroverted and compelling” and noted that Kanu failed to challenge any of it.

The court observed that Kanu’s behaviour during the trial had been “unruly and disruptive,” justifying the continuation of proceedings in his absence. He ruled that the convict’s detention must ensure security and restrict access to electronic devices, with any use strictly supervised by the Department of State Services (DSS). The judge also noted that Kuje Correctional Centre might not be suitable for Kanu’s incarceration.

The Federal Government had urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, citing the deaths of security operatives, destruction of public property, and attempts to destabilise the South-East by Kanu and his affiliated Eastern Security Network (ESN). The government also requested the forfeiture of Kanu’s broadcast equipment.

Thursday’s ruling concludes a decade-long trial that has included multiple appeals, adjournments, and widespread national attention. Authorities had heightened security in Abuja and Kanu’s hometown of Umuahia, Abia State, ahead of the verdict, reflecting the case’s political sensitivity and potential impact on regional stability.

 

Watch video below:

 

 

