Gov Otti reshuffles cabinet, appoints two commissioners, one adviser

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday reshuffled his executive council with the swearing-in of two new commissioners and a special adviser at a ceremony held in the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia.

The new appointees are Salome Obiukwu, Commissioner for Trade and Commerce; Chiemela Uzoije, Commissioner for Housing; and Christian Enweremadu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture.

Otti also announced adjustments in the cabinet, naming the former Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Kingsley Nwokocha, as Commissioner for Labour and Productivity.

In addition, the governor revealed that the Ministry of Lands and Housing has been split into two distinct portfolios to enhance efficiency, with Chaka Chukwumerije now serving as Commissioner for Lands.

The governor said the reshuffle was part of his administration’s strategy to periodically inject fresh ideas into governance. He congratulated the new appointees for passing through what he described as a rigorous nomination and screening process, but reminded them of his government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

“There is practically no time for a honeymoon,” Otti told the appointees. “We expect that you will quickly invite and welcome support from every available channel so that you can hit the ground running. This is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet.”

He warned that the government would not hesitate to sanction officials found wanting, stressing that all public officers must live above board.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s achievements in the past 28 months, citing gains in road infrastructure, security, education and healthcare. He noted that with his administration now past the halfway mark of its first term, the expectations of Abians remain high.

“You have been found to possess the important leadership qualities that we seek in our team, and we are glad that you honour the call to serve your state at this devout moment in our history,” Otti said.