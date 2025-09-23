Connect with us

National Assembly reopens Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office after suspension
Published

5 hours ago

on

The National Assembly has unsealed the office of Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, months after her suspension from the 10th Senate.

Her office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was reopened on Tuesday morning by the Sergeant-at-Arms with support from combined security personnel, according to Channels Television.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was handed a six-month suspension in March 2025 after she protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20. The sanction barred her from participating in all legislative activities until September.

Although her suspension officially expired earlier this month, the senator faced resistance from Senate leadership and legal hurdles that delayed her return. Last week, she wrote to the chamber to notify lawmakers of her intention to resume, but the request was initially rejected.

Tuesday’s reopening of her office may now clear the path for Akpoti-Uduaghan to fully resume her parliamentary duties.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

