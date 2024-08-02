Atiku demands arrest, prosecution of those calling for eviction of Igbo from Lagos, SW

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has demanded the arrest of individuals calling for the forceful eviction of Igbo people in Lagos, using the #IgboMustGo hashtag on X

An X handle, @lagospedia, with over 40,000 follower known to push hate narratives towards the Igbo ethnic group, had in the wake of the call for nationwide protest against hunger in the country, began to campaign for eviction of the Igbo from Lagos and other South West states.

Following the attention the campaign generated, the handler of the account has since changed the name from @lagospedia to @lagospidia.

Meanwhile, Atiku in response to the hate campaign, warned that history has shown the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda.

According to him, what began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes.

“The recent call on X (formerly Twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation. Such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers our peace and security, as our Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country,” the former vice president wrote in a statement shared via his X handle, @atiku on Thursday.

“History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively.

“I call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. It is imperative to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence. The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must resist any efforts to sow discord among our people. Lagos and the Southwest have long been melting pots of cultures where individuals from various backgrounds contribute to our collective growth and development. The Igbo community, along with all other ethnic groups, is an integral part of this vibrant mosaic.

“I urge all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously. The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

“It is alarming that, five days after this threat emerged, there has been a troubling silence. Immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda is crucial. This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security.”

