Three feared killed as protest turns violent in Kaduna

Three people are reported killed in Kaduna State with scores injured following the escalation of violence during a protest against hunger on Thursday.

Witnesses said the protesters overwhelmed security operatives and marched from the Rigasa area towards the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official residence and office of the state Governor, prompting the security agencies to intervene and a stampede followed.

Vanguard quoted a surviving protester who craved anonymity to have said that the protesters were marching peacefully but the security operatives felt threatened.

“I think the security operatives near the Government House were threatened by our large number,” he was quoted as saying.

“Suddenly, a vehicle that they use in spraying hot water on protesters, came speeding towards us from the Government House axis and sprayed us with hot water, then another security vehicle came on speed from the 44 Reference Hospital end.”

” In the confusion that ensued and as we scampered to save ourselves from being hit by the security vehicles, three peaceful protesters were hit and they died. No one carried any weapon, we were just carrying placards and chanted slogans against bad governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, report indicated that the office of the Kaduna State Traffic Agency ( KASTLEA) was torched by the protesters.

