Gov Otti has made possible what I thought was impossible in Abia – Cleric

The Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Kalu Ukpong, has commended Governor Alex Otti for transforming Abia State, saying that developments previously thought impossible have now become a reality under the current administration.

Bishop Ukpong made the remarks while hosting the Governor and his entourage to a luncheon at the Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, in celebration of Otti’s impactful achievements in two years in office.

He specifically lauded improvements in Aba and the reconstruction of the once-dilapidated Omenuko (Igwu) Bridge along the Ohafia–Bende–Umuahia Road.

“Things I thought would never happen in my lifetime in this state have been made possible by Governor Otti,” the Bishop declared. “Abians are proud to be Abians.”

Ukpong revealed that although he had not visited Aba recently, reports from residents and business operators confirmed the Governor’s good works, a sentiment also echoed by the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Echema.

Speaking on the Omenuko Bridge, the cleric said:

“If we finish saying everything without mentioning Igwu (Omenuko) Bridge, then we have not started. Since I became an adult, once you reached that bridge, the journey became scary until you crossed it. But now, nobody is afraid because of the work done there. What I thought was impossible has now been achieved. I never believed the bridge would look like this in my lifetime.”

He also recounted his bitter experience in 2018 when he traveled to Arochukwu through Ndi-Oji Road:

“I regretted that journey because of the terrible state of the roads. It was a nightmare after spending hours on the trip,” he said.

However, the Bishop contrasted that with his pleasant experience earlier this year during a pastoral visit to Arochukwu.

“I was told the road had been fixed by Governor Otti’s administration. Initially, I doubted it because of my 2018 experience, but I decided to try. From Amuvi Arochukwu to Igwu (Omenuko) Bridge, I spent only 25 minutes. I couldn’t believe it. The old saying that there is no easy road to Aro has been destroyed by His Excellency. There are good roads now. Thank you, Your Excellency.”

He praised the Governor’s performance, saying it had rendered political campaigns for the 2027 governorship election unnecessary.

“What is happening on social media, even comedians are joking about it – whoever wants to contest in 2027 is wasting their time. The Governor has campaigned for himself through good works. Abians will vote for you, except those who hate progress,” the Bishop said.

In his response, Governor Alex Otti thanked the Bishop for the honour and expressed gratitude for the Church’s unwavering support, both during the campaign and in governance.

He emphasized that leadership should remain focused on service and stewardship.

“Anytime leadership moves away from service, it becomes self-serving and selfish,” Otti stated. He assured the people of more impactful projects, noting that his administration inherited a difficult situation but chose not to dwell on complaints.

“We are dealing with the challenges with the little resources available. We have paid back almost 60% of the debts left by our predecessors while executing these projects—and without borrowing a kobo,” he revealed.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering greater development across Abia State in the years ahead.