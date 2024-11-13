Gov Adeleke presents N390bn budget to Osun assembly 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Wednesday presented the total sum of Three Hundred and Ninety Billion, Twenty Million, Two Hundred and Seventy Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Naira Only (390,028,277,740.00) to the state House of Assembly as 2025 budget.

Governor Adeleke who tagged the 2025 budget as “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery” said the estimated budget was borne out of the need to reconstruct the damaged economy and infrastructural facilities of the state and set a fiscal stimulus against the impact of global economic recession.

The budget has One Hundred and Forty-Four Billion, Two Hundred and Thirty-One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira (N144, 231,183, 800) as capital expenditure, while Two Hundred and Forty Five Billion, Seven Hundred and Ninety Seven Million, Ninety Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty Naira Only (₦ 245,797,093,940.00) is being set aside as recurrent expenditure.

The governor said, “I need to reiterate that the 2025 proposed estimates are in line with the existing Osun State Development Plan, 2023-2050. Our major focus therefore is to meet the yearnings of the good people of the State, complete all on-going projects, and embark on new ones where critically necessary. It is indeed with a high sense of duty, that I present the appropriation bill for the 2025 fiscal year. I acknowledge the maturity, discipline and patriotism behind your individual and collective conducts in your bid to uphold the democratic governance tenets”

“Recurrent Expenditure is divided into Personnel cost, which is made up of salaries and allowances, as well as Pensions and Gratuities and stands at One Hundred and Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety Five Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Ten Naira Only( ₦102, 895, 821,010.00). The balance of One Hundred and Forty Two Billion, Nine Hundred and One Million, Two Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty Naira Only( ₦142,901,272,930.00 ) is set aside”

“Our Revenue consists of Recurrent Revenue, where Government share of FAAC is One Hundred and Ninety Six billion, Seven Hundred and Seventy Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand, One Hundred and Eight Naira Only (₦ 196, 778, 975,180.00 and Independent Revenue is One Hundred and Nine Billion, Eight Hundred and Seventy Million, Nine Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Naira Only (₦109, 870, 932, 830.00). Other receipts from development partners are Fifty Three Billion, Three Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Two Hundred and Forty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Ten Naira Only (₦53,377,244,610.00)”

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the people of Osun for standing solidly behind our administration and our great Party over the past two (2) years. All these support is an indication that our State is progressively inclined. I stand to assure the good people of Osun that our administration will continue to judiciously pursue the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects that will bring about the restoration and sustainable growth of Osun State as we have always been doing” Adeleke concluded.