Shakeup at NNPC: Ajiya, Eyesan sacked, Adedapo Segun now chief financial officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited , has announced significant changes to its Board and top management team.

The company announced the removal of Umar Ajiya and Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan from their positions as chief financial officer and executive vice president (Upstream), respectively.

In their place, NNPCL has appointed Isiyaku Abdullahi as the new executive vice president for Downstream and Udobong Ntia as EVC (Upstream).

Also, Adedapo Segun, formerly EVP (Downstream) has been named chief financial officer.

The NNPC, in statement on Wednesday night, said the appointments aimed to enhance corporate governance and operational efficiency, reflecting NNPC’s commitment to long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The statement read in part, “The Board of Directors of NNPC Limited is pleased to announce a series of strategic leadership appointments. These changes reflect our continued dedication to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“The following key appointments have been made: 1. Mr. Adedapo A. Segun has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Segun previously served as the executive vice president, Downstream, where he made significant contributions to the company’s downstream operations. Isiyaku Abdullahi has been named executive vice President (EVP), Downstream.

“Udobong Ntia has been appointed executive vice President (EVP), Upstream. These appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

“The Board and Management also extend their deepest appreciation to Umar Ajiya and Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited. NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability, while prioritising the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry.”