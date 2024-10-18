Gov Adeleke meets Umahi, seeks FG’s intervention in federal roads in Osun 

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has solicited further federal intervention in the area of road building.

The governor paid a working visit to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi in Abuja, to deliver reports on the state of federal and state roads in the state.

Accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, the Governor briefed the minister on his administration’s multi- billion naira infra projects which include flyovers, dualisation of roads and ongoing construction of several major roads across the state.

The governor narrated that his administration has constructed over 150 kilometers of roads since his assumption of office, including the 1.5 kilometers per local governments in the state.

While commending the Minister for his bold approach in the road sector, the governor briefed him on some federal roads his administration has worked on, seeking favorable rapport between the state and the federal government on the road sector.

Responding, the Minister assured the Governor of support and partnership in the management of federal road corridors across Osun even as he acknowledged the proactive approach of the Governor to the road sector.