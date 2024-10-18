Gov Fubara matches Sanwo-Olu, approves N85,000 minimum wage for Rivers workers

Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has approved a minimum wage of N85,000 for civil servants in the state.

George Nwaeke, the Head of Service of the state, announced that the approval was granted by Fubara during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials.

Nwaeke confirmed that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect in November.

On their part, the Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Team, Chukwu Emecheta praised Governor Fubara for meeting the expectations of Rivers State workers.

He expressed appreciation for the Governor’s commitment to the workforce.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers State, Alex Agwanwor, noted that the minimum wage will greatly alleviate the economic hardships faced by workers in the state.

Fubara in a post on X, also confirmed the approval, noting that he had fruitful discussions with labour leaders after meeting with traditional rulers in the state, during which the approval was made.

“Grateful for the visit from the esteemed Rivers State Council Of Traditional Rulers, led by His Majesty King Chike Anderson Worlu,” the governor wrote.

“The royal support of the Council reassures us that we stand together with our people. Assuredly, we will continue to uphold and respect the traditional institution. I thank the Council for the visit.

“Thereafter, we had a fruitful meeting with Labour Leaders in which we agreed on the 85,000 naira minimum wage, effective November. Our workers will be better off for it.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, had also approved N85,000 minimum wage for the state civil servants.