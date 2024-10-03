Connect with us

Zenith Bank tenders apology to customers for service disruptions
Zenith Bank PLC has apologised to its customers for the disruptions in its services following an upgrade in its infrastructure, while assuring of improved services.

The bank said on Thursday that the service disruptions experienced across its e-channels was as a result of routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising service delivery.

It restated its commitment to ensuring 100% uptime, noting hat it takes this responsibility “very personally” and continuously allocates resources to maintain uninterrupted service availability.

In the statement, Zenith Bank expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to customers during the upgrade process, highlighting that the information technology enhancements are designed to improve the quality of service for its esteemed clientele.

The message reads: “Dear Valued Customer, we sincerely apologise for the service disruptions you experienced recently on our banking channels. This was due to an information Technology upgrade aimed at improving the quality of service we provide.

“We have made significant progress with the upgrade and you can now perform transactions conveniently with the following Zenith bank Channels: Your Zenith Bank Debit Card, The Zenith Bank Mobile App, The Zenith bank Internet Banking Platform, Zenith Agents nationwide (Agent Banking).

“You can also visit any of our branches nationwide to perform your transactions.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

