Gov Abiodun tasks new monarch to use influence to facilitate developmental projects

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has advised the newly sworn in Olu of Oke-Eri, Oba Babatunde Oredipe, to facilitate more developmental projects in Oke-Eri and its environs so as to bring the dividends of democracy to the grassroot.

Speaking during the Installation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the new monarch in Oke-Eri, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the State, the Governor reiterated that his administration was committed to bringing governance close to the grassroots which necessitated the need to further enhance the dignity and honour bestowed on traditional rulers .

Governor Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, emphasised the importance of the people’s cooperation and support in enabling sustainable development in the community, admonishing the monarch to further champion efforts geared towards enhancing a peaceful co-existence in the area and neighbouring communities.

“I wish to enjoin the good people of Oke-Eri and and its environs to cooperate with Kabiyesi in order to bring development to the community. In the same vein, I wish to inform Kabiyesi that your appointment is a call to serve your people”, he stated.

In his remarks, Chairman, Ijebu North-East Local Government, Hon. Foluso Badejo, congratulated the monarch and the people of the area, noting that the monarch was a man of wisdom, integrity and vision, who would serve with excellence.

He urged the people of Oke-Eri to support and cooperate with the monarch to further fast track infrastructural development and economic growth in the land and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Oredipe thanked the Governor and the people for their trust, pledging to work assiduously for Oke-Eri to continue to thrive and prosper.

The Monarch explained that his vision was to propel the community to greater heights by embarking on four key areas which include, education and skills development, economic empowerment, infrastructural development, cultural preservation, as well as community cohesion.

Dignitaries present include, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Razak Daddah, Saderinren of Isonyin, Oba Rasheed Salami and Onifojege of Fojege, Oba Omobola Oduwaye.