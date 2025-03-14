FG kicks as Trump gets nod to impose sanctions on Nigeria over killing of Christians

Nigeria’s federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has rejected recent reports alleging targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria, which had prompted the Donald Trump administration to consider imposition sanctions on the country.

The Federal Government described the report as part of a misleading campaign aimed at influencing foreign governments to designate the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to violence against Christians.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Friday.

According to reports, the United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa authorised President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Nigeria due to the alleged widespread killing of Christians and escalating religious violence within the country.

The approval came after a congressional hearing on Wednesday, where lawmakers expressed frustration over the Nigerian government’s alleged failure to protect Christian communities from the ongoing attacks.

A report by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, cited during the hearing, revealed that Nigeria accounted for 90 percent of all Christians killed globally each year.

Between October 2019 and September 2023, over 55,000 people were killed, and an additional 21,000 were abducted by terrorist groups.

While the ministry acknowledged the country’s security challenges, it however, stressed that such incidents are not motivated by religious bias.

It said that the majority of violence in the predominantly Muslim northern region stems from criminality, insurgency, and banditry, not religious persecution.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express strong concern over the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports regarding the supposed targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

“The unfortunate development is intended to influence foreign governments, especially the United States Government, to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, due to the violence against Christians.

“While the Federal Government acknowledges the security challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative to clarify that these negative activities are not driven by religious bias, nor targeted against any particular religious group.

“It should be noted that the majority of incidents relating to insurgency and banditry that occur in the predominantly Muslim northern part of Nigeria are not targeted at followers of a particular faith or religion. Any narrative that seeks to give such incidents a colouration of religious persecution is erroneous and misleading,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the ministry emphasised that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation, and the government remains committed to protecting all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

The ministry highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to combat security threats, including military actions against insurgents and bandits, and efforts to address communal clashes, such as those between farmers and herders.

“The government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken significant steps to address these security concerns, including the deployment of security forces, intelligence gathering and community engagement initiatives.

“Indeed, the military has recorded substantial gains in curtailing the activities of bandits and insurgents.

“To bring an end to such security challenges, both the federal and state authorities have embarked on kinetic and non-kinetic methods and expedited the implementation of the national livestock plan,” the statement added.

The ministry urged the international community to verify information before making statements that could deepen tensions in Nigeria.

It also called on media, civil society organisations, and foreign partners to avoid spreading unverified claims, stressing the importance of national unity and stability.

The statement concluded, “Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence and welcomed international support in addressing its security challenges. However, it firmly rejected attempts to misrepresent the country and fuel division among its people.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, urges the international community to exercise caution and verify information before drawing conclusions or making statements that could exacerbate tensions within Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the media, civil society organizations and foreign partners, to refrain from spreading unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

“Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage. We welcome constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing our security challenges.

“However, we strongly reject any attempts to wrongly designate the country, distort the narrative, or sow seeds of discord among our people.”