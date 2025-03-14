Akinleye congratulates Osun AG, Jimi Bada on birthday anniversary 

Connect with us

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, has congratulated the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Jimi Bada, as he celebrates his birthday anniversary, just as he described him as a distinguished legal icon and a dedicated public servant.

In his congratulatory message, Alhaji Akinleye praised Barr. Bada for his unwavering commitment to upholding justice and strengthening the rule of law in Osun State.

He commended the Attorney General’s integrity, professionalism, and immense contributions to the state’s legal framework, which have further reinforced good governance and public trust.

“It is with great joy and profound admiration that I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to you, Barrister Jimi Bada, a distinguished legal icon and an exemplary public servant. Your dedication to justice, the rule of law, and the progress of Osun State is truly commendable. Your integrity, diligence, and vast legal expertise continue to inspire confidence in our state’s legal system.

“On this special day, I celebrate your invaluable contributions and pray that the Almighty grants you long life, good health, and wisdom to continue your selfless service to humanity. May this new year bring you greater success, divine guidance, and fulfillment in all your endeavors.

“Once again, happy birthday, and best wishes for the years ahead.”

