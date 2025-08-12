Connect with us

Sowore, Effiong protest at NYSC HQ over withheld certificate of 'Raye'
50 mins ago

Sowore, Effiong protest at NYSC HQ over withheld certificate of ‘Raye’

Human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore and lawyer Inibehe Effiong on Tuesday led a protest at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja, demanding the release of the discharge certificate of corps member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as “Raye.”

Raye alleges the NYSC withheld her certificate in retaliation for her criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The NYSC denies any political motive, saying she failed to attend the mandatory April 2025 biometric clearance and, along with 130 other corps members, had her service extended by two months in line with its bye-laws.

Sowore insisted the action amounted to injustice and vowed to continue pressing until the certificate is issued. The case has drawn wider attention to NYSC’s disciplinary process and raised questions about the protection of corps members’ rights.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

