Ogun partners NGO to provide childcare support facilities

The Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, in collaboration with Save Soul (SOS) Children’s Village, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has reiterated its commitment to delivering quality childcare support for orphaned and abandoned children in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Adejumoke Adewole, made this known during a facility tour of accommodations set to be handed over to the Ministry at the SOS Children’s Village in Owu Ijebu, Ogun East Local Government Area.

Mrs. Adewole noted that the public-private partnership would enhance foster care services and improve the quality of life for children in orphanages across the state. She expressed satisfaction with the condition of the facility, promising that the government would complement existing structures with additional basic amenities to ensure the well-being and development of vulnerable children.

“Our government remains committed to securing a nurturing environment for every orphaned child in Ogun State. Their physical, emotional, and psychological welfare will continue to be a priority,” she said.

On behalf of SOS Children’s Village, Programme Manager Mrs. Olubunmi Adeoye revealed that two houses had been renovated for use as short-term care homes in support of the state’s childcare initiatives. She highlighted that the organisation, which has operated in Nigeria since 1974, has a presence in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, Plateau, and Oyo states.

According to Mrs. Adeoye, SOS Children’s Village was established to help vulnerable children grow up in stable family environments by providing practical support and fostering resilience. She added that the NGO had recently expanded its activities to include youth mentorship, agricultural training, and humanitarian response efforts aimed at saving lives and promoting human dignity during crises.

She concluded by affirming the NGO’s commitment to strengthening communities through sustainable support systems that empower both children and families.