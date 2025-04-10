Gov Abiodun Describes Public Service as a Powerful Agent of Development

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has identified public service as a vital engine of development, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the public sector in alignment with its long-term transformational agenda.

The Governor made this assertion through his representative, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, while declaring open a Strategic Leadership and Management Course designed for Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Parastatals in the State Public Service. The programme is being held in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

Governor Abiodun emphasized his vision of positioning Ogun State’s public service among the best in the nation, stating that public servants are the bridge between government policies and the people. He noted that the decisions made by senior officers today would significantly shape the future of the state.

“This programme is a critical component of our broader efforts to build a knowledgeable, accountable, and future-focused public service,” he said. “It offers not just theoretical knowledge, but practical tools that will enhance your roles as senior public officials.”

He further stressed that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Parastatals play pivotal roles in policy implementation, with their insight, judgment, and coordination being essential to the success of government initiatives.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, for facilitating the establishment of the School of Governance. He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the School’s takeover by NIPSS and charged participants to collaborate with government in building an efficient, reliable, and reform-driven public service.

In his remarks, Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, praised the Abiodun-led administration for prioritizing the welfare of civil servants. He described the strategic course as a testament to the Governor’s commitment to continuous training and capacity building in the civil service. He assured that the knowledge and strategic skills gained would be applied to enhance service delivery across the state.

Also speaking, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, applauded the initiative, noting the essential role Permanent Secretaries and Directors play in national development. He emphasized that strategic leadership is key to effective governance and encouraged participants to drive innovation and resilience in service delivery.

Representing the Awujale, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, NIPSS-OSKASOGS, Princess Adetoun Adetona-Daramola, reiterated the institute’s dedication to training leaders in the public and private sectors to promote good governance and improve public service delivery.

The Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayodeji Omotayo, highlighted the importance of strategic agility in today’s fast-changing global landscape. He noted that effective leadership must anticipate change, adapt strategies, and maintain foresight—especially in critical areas such as governance, policy, and economic development.

Similarly, the Director of NIPSS-OSKASOGS, Prof. Shola Adeyanju, stated that the institute has long served as a think tank and leadership training hub for top-level public officials. He affirmed that the course would not only impact participants’ careers but also contribute to a stronger and more prosperous Ogun State.

Chief Olu Okuboyejo, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council and a retired Permanent Secretary, praised the Governor’s vision. He emphasized that progress is not defined solely by infrastructure or politics, but also by transformative service delivery. He urged participants to leverage their training to shape the future of governance in the state.

The Chairman of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Engr. Adeniyi Adeola, and the Chairperson of the Association of Retired Heads of Service in the state, Princess Iyabo Odulate, also commended the initiative. They described the programme as a step in the right direction for improving the quality of governance and expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for his developmental strides and support for civil service reform.