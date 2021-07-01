Adebayo Obajemu

Golden Guinea Breweries on Wednesday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March, 2021.

A turnover of N1.463 billion was reported, up by 71.50% from N853 million reported the previous year.

The company declared a loss of N225.879 million for the period under review as against the loss of N137.274 million reported the previous year. Earnings per share depreciated further to -22 kobo form the EPS of -13 kobo.

At the share price of 81 kobo, the P.E ratio of Golden Guinea Breweries stands at -3.67x with earnings yield of -27.21%.