NGX suspends trading in shares of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

The investing community has been notified of the suspension of trading in the shares of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

In a to tice by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to trading license Holders, The Exchange stated thus:

Trading License Holders and the investing public are hereby notified that pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, (Default Filing Rules), which states that: If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period. The Exchange will:

a) Send to the Issuer a Second Filing Deficiency Notification within two (2) business days after the end of the Cure Period;

b) Suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and

c) Notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty- four (24) hours of the suspension

Trading in the shares of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc (the Company) has been suspended from the facilities of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) effective today, Tuesday, 6 May 2025 for not filing its Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2024.

In accordance with the Default Filing Rules set forth above, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company shall be lifted upon the submission of the relevant financial statements.