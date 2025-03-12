Glaucoma: Abia Eye Health Management Bureau embarks on street campaign to raise awareness 

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (ASEHMB), in collaboration with the Abia State Orientation Agency, on Tuesday, embarked on street campaign in Aba to raise awareness about glaucoma, which it said is “the silent thief of sight!”

This initiative, led by Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, the administrator of the Bureau, is part of this year’s World Sight Day commemoration, themed, “Let’s Beat Invisible Glaucoma.”

During the the campaign, staff of the Bureau, led by Dr. Emeka-Obasi, educated Abians on the importance of regular eye checkups and knowing their Glaucoma status.

“We also emphasized that, in his benevolence, the Governor has declared three days of free eye screenings across all 17 local government areas of the state,” the Bureau’s boss said.

The free screening will hold from Tuesday, 12th March to  Friday, 14th March.

Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi leading the awareness campaign

 

