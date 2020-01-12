Ghana’s Akufo-Addo named African Leader of the year

Pan African news platform, The Difference Newspaper, has named president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo its leader of the year for 2029.

According to a statement by the newspaper’s executive editor, Mr Tony Opara, the Ghanaian leader emerged after a keen contest that saw Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan and Paul Kagame of Rwanda emerge as first and second runners up respectively.

Previous winners were President John Magufuli of Tanzania (2017) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia (2018).

Opara said the core criteria for winning the Award are demonstrated commitment to development, democracy and freedom, African Integration and commitment to the promotion and protection of media rights and institutions building.

The award, he said, will be presented to the winner at a later date.