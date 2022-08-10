It's fake news - Akufo-Addo denies asking Tinubu to endorse Peter Obi

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied writing a letter to Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appealing to him to give Peter Obi, flag bearer of the Labour Party, a chance in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Ghanaian leader said he never told Tinubu to seek treatment for his health as contained in the purported letter making the rounds on social media.

Akufo-Addo advised people via his verified Twitter handle to discountenance the story, noting that the letter is completely false and mischievous.

According to him: “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”