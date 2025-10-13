Geregu Power posts N131.5bn revenue, N25.1bn profit in Q3 2025

Geregu Power Plc has announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising to ₦131.5 billion, representing a 16.77% increase from ₦112.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) also improved slightly by 3.76%, climbing to ₦25.1 billion compared to ₦24.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at ₦10.04, up from ₦9.68 reported a year earlier, reflecting the company’s sustained profitability.

At the current stock price of ₦1,145.50, Geregu Power’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 113.7x, with an earnings yield of 0.88%.

The improved performance underscores the company’s steady growth trajectory and resilience in Nigeria’s power sector despite prevailing economic challenges.