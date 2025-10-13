Connect with us

Geregu Power posts N131.5bn revenue, N25.1bn profit in Q3 2025
Business

Published

2 hours ago

on

Geregu Power posts N131.5bn revenue, N25.1bn profit in Q3 2025

Geregu Power Plc has announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising to ₦131.5 billion, representing a 16.77% increase from ₦112.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) also improved slightly by 3.76%, climbing to ₦25.1 billion compared to ₦24.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at ₦10.04, up from ₦9.68 reported a year earlier, reflecting the company’s sustained profitability.

At the current stock price of ₦1,145.50, Geregu Power’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 113.7x, with an earnings yield of 0.88%.

The improved performance underscores the company’s steady growth trajectory and resilience in Nigeria’s power sector despite prevailing economic challenges.

