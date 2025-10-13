Connect with us

Dangote Cement commissions 100bn CFA cement plant in Côte d'Ivoire
Published

1 hour ago

on

Dangote Cement commissions 100bn CFA cement plant in Côte d'Ivoire

Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Nigerian conglomerate founded by Aliko Dangote, has officially launched operations at its new cement plant in Attingué, in Côte d’Ivoire, approximately 30 kilometers from Abidjan. The announcement was made by the Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, Serge Gbotta, during a press briefing held at Novotel Abidjan-Marcory.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 50 hectares and boasts an annual production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes, positioning it among the largest Dangote Cement plants outside Nigeria. The project represents a strategic investment of 100 billion CFA francs and underscores the company’s commitment to industrial growth and regional self-sufficiency.

“This plant is more than an industrial unit—it is a symbol of confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future,” said Mr. Gbotta. “Our goal is to provide Ivorians with world-class cement, produced locally and offered at competitive prices.”

Côte d’Ivoire becomes the 11th African country to host a Dangote Cement production unit, contributing to the group’s continental capacity of 55 million tonnes per year. The Attingué plant is expected to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting youth employment and stimulating local SMEs including transporters, tradespeople, retailers, and suppliers.

The company also announced plans to launch training programs for young engineers and technicians through the Dangote Academy, aimed at enhancing local expertise in industrial management.

Commercial Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, Stéphane Tchimou, emphasized the plant’s impact on the construction sector: “Reliable, high-performance cement is essential for masons, contractors, and craftsmen. Our distribution network will ensure availability across all regions.”

He also assured that support mechanisms such as credit facilities and commercial assistance will be introduced to empower small retailers and strengthen the value chain.

Beyond industrial development, Dangote Cement is committed to community initiatives around the Attingué site, including road construction, clean water projects, and support for local health centers, in collaboration with local authorities and NGOs.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said: “Africa is full of opportunities. Our mission is to tell a new story—one of innovation, production, and progress for future generations.”

The plant will produce premium cement in multiple grades, CPJ 32.5R for masonry, CPJ 42.5N for buildings, and CPA 52.5 for large structures, positioning Dangote Cement as a trusted partner in Côte d’Ivoire’s construction industry. Designed with cutting-edge technology, the facility is expected to significantly reduce cement imports and establish Côte d’Ivoire as a regional hub for cement production and export.

Obinna Ezugwu.

