Nwoko slams staged kidnapping in Delta, calls for tougher penalties
Published

4 hours ago

on

Senator Ned Nwoko has expressed outrage over the rising trend of staged kidnappings, describing it as a “reckless, criminal act” that should attract stiffer penalties.

Senator Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja after an incident in which a young man faked his abduction in Aniocha North.

According to him, he had received a distress call from a parent whose son was reportedly kidnapped, with a viral video showing the victim in a forest.

“I immediately mobilised the police and local vigilantes for a rescue operation, only for investigations to reveal that the young man staged his own kidnapping,” Nwoko said.

He expressed outrage over the act, stressing that such deceit undermines public trust, wastes security resources, and trivialises the plight of real victims.

“This is a reckless and criminal act, alien to the values of our people in Delta North, and it must not be allowed to take root. Staged kidnappings traumatise families, waste vital security resources, erode public trust, and trivialise the suffering of genuine victims,” he said.

The lawmaker urged security agencies to prosecute culprits to the fullest extent of the law, insisting that stiff penalties would deter others from similar behaviour.

“As senator representing Delta North, I remain committed to safeguarding our communities, supporting security agencies, and ensuring peace and trust prevail among our people,” he added.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

