Politics
FULL LIST: Tinubu confers national honours on Shehu Yar’Adua, Kudirat Abiola, Soyinka, Ken Saro-Wiwa, others
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday awarded national honours to dozens of Nigerians as part of events commemorating Democracy Day.
He made this announcement at the National Assembly during his State of the Nation address.
Among the distinguished honorees are the late Kudirat Abiola, who was given a posthumous Commander of the Federal Republic title, and Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, who was conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.
Also honoured posthumously were General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, writer and human and environmental rights activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and other members of the Ogoni Nine who were murdered by the General Sani Abacha junta
Tinubu also granted them a presidential pardon.
Below is the full list of the awardees as announced by President Tinubu:
Kudirat Abiola – CFR
Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR
Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON
Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON
Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR
Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR
Bagauda Kaltho – OON
Chima Ubani – OON
Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON
Alao Aka Bashorun – CON
Chief Frank Kokori – CON
Emma Ezeazu – OON
Bamidele Aturu – OON
Fredrick Fasehun – CON
Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON
Dr. John Yima Sen – OON
Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON
Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON
Dr. Alex Ibru – CON
Chief Bola Ige – CFR
Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR
Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON
Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON
Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON
Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON
Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON
Kunle Ajibade – OON
Nosa Igiebor – OON
Dapo Olorunyomi – OON
Bayo Onanuga – CON
Ayo Obe – OON
Dare Babarinsa – CON
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON
Senator Shehu Sani – CON
Governor Uba Sani – CON
Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON
Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON
Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON
Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON
Hon. Labaran Maku – OON
Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON
Mr Nick Dazang – OON
Hon Abdul Oroh – OON
Odia Ofeimun – CON
Seye Kehinde – OON
Barrister Felix Morka – CON
Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON
Hon. Olawale Osun – CON
Dr. Amos Akingba – CON
Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON
Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR
Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON
Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON
Prof. Bayo Williams – CON
Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR
Senator Ame Ebute – CFR
Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON
Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON
Saturday Dobee – OON
Nordu Eawo – OON
Daniel Gbooko – OON
Paul Levera – OON
Felix Nuate – OON
Baribor Bera – OON
Barinem Kiobel – OON
John Kpuine – OON
“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” the President added.