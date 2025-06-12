FULL LIST: Tinubu confers national honours on Shehu Yar’Adua, Kudirat Abiola, Soyinka, Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday awarded national honours to dozens of Nigerians as part of events commemorating Democracy Day.

He made this announcement at the National Assembly during his State of the Nation address.

Among the distinguished honorees are the late Kudirat Abiola, who was given a posthumous Commander of the Federal Republic title, and Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, who was conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Also honoured posthumously were General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, writer and human and environmental rights activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and other members of the Ogoni Nine who were murdered by the General Sani Abacha junta

Tinubu also granted them a presidential pardon.

Below is the full list of the awardees as announced by President Tinubu:

Kudirat Abiola – CFR

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON

Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR

Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR

Bagauda Kaltho – OON

Chima Ubani – OON

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON

Alao Aka Bashorun – CON

Chief Frank Kokori – CON

Emma Ezeazu – OON

Bamidele Aturu – OON

Fredrick Fasehun – CON

Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON

Dr. John Yima Sen – OON

Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON

Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON

Dr. Alex Ibru – CON

Chief Bola Ige – CFR

Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR

Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON

Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON

Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON

Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON

Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON

Kunle Ajibade – OON

Nosa Igiebor – OON

Dapo Olorunyomi – OON

Bayo Onanuga – CON

Ayo Obe – OON

Dare Babarinsa – CON

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON

Senator Shehu Sani – CON

Governor Uba Sani – CON

Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON

Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON

Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON

Hon. Labaran Maku – OON

Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON

Mr Nick Dazang – OON

Hon Abdul Oroh – OON

Odia Ofeimun – CON

Seye Kehinde – OON

Barrister Felix Morka – CON

Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON

Hon. Olawale Osun – CON

Dr. Amos Akingba – CON

Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON

Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR

Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON

Prof. Bayo Williams – CON

Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR

Senator Ame Ebute – CFR

Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON

Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON

Saturday Dobee – OON

Nordu Eawo – OON

Daniel Gbooko – OON

Paul Levera – OON

Felix Nuate – OON

Baribor Bera – OON

Barinem Kiobel – OON

John Kpuine – OON

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” the President added.