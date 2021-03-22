A Fulani group, Fulani National Movement (FUNAM), has said it was responsible for the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday and will not give up until the governor is assassinated.

FUNAM in a statement signed by Umar Amir Shehu, said the assault was plotted to kill Ortom who he described as a pagan that used his resources to fight Fulani interests, even as it assured that anyone who opposed Ruga settlement would face the sword.

Recall that Ortom was attacked on Saturday along Gboko Road by suspected Fulani militias who were dressed in black, while he was returning from his farm.

Shehu said only had a minor setback in executing the assassination, saved Ortom from being killed.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom,” the statement said.

“Yes. Yes, we did. The Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Whereever you are, once you are against Fulani long-term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.”

The group boasted that it would soon accomplish its task of killing Ortom and other governors in the southern part of Nigeria that was against Ruga.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too,” the group said.

“Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Ortom escaped today because of a slight technical communication error. Next time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters

“Ortom has been leading the campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all southern states. Each will face our sword soon.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any state or individual that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of states and non-state groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

“We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your workplaces, in your cars, in your streets. It’s a matter of time.”