Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris to be new nominee

US President Joe Biden has announced he’s withdrawing from the race to be the next president, following mounting pressure from Democrats

The president in a statement on Sunday, said his decision “is in the best interest of my party and the country” – but will stay on for the final six months of his term.

Biden wrote:

“My Fellow Americans,

“Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.

“Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

“I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris, the current vice-president, to be the new Democratic nominee

It comes four months before Americans go to the polls on 5 November

Biden, 81, had faced increasing calls to step aside after a faltering debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump in June

Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom is one of the names talked about as a potential successor to Joe Biden.

Here are some of the other key names in the frame:

Kamala Harris

The vice-president has Biden’s endorsement, echoed by the Clintons moments ago.

Advertisement

She proved to be a loyal deputy during the recent weeks of pressure. Since they took the White House in 2020, she has become the face of the administration’s campaign to protect reproductive rights, according to BBC report.

Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan governor is an increasingly popular Midwest Democrat who many pundits had been speculating as a presidential candidate for 2028.

She has campaigned for Biden in the past and has not been shy about her political aspirations. But for now, she says her job “remains the same”.

Gavin Newsom

The governor of California has been quick out of the blocks to praise Biden as “one of the most impactful and selfless presidents” America has known.

He, too, has been suggested as a potential candidate for the White House in 2028, having become one of the Biden administration’s fiercest surrogates who raised his national profile in recent years.

Pete Buttigieg

It’s no secret that the transportation secretary has presidential aspirations.

He ran for the White House in 2020 and is often touted as one of the Biden administration’s best communicators. He’s had to deal with a number of crises while in office.

News continues after this Advertisement