Another Catholic Priest killed by terrorists in Kaduna 

Rev. Fr. Bobbi Paschal, Parish Priest of Saint Stephen’s Parish in Kushe Gugdu, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been murdered by terrorists, days after being abducted from his home.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna confirmed that Fr. Paschal was kidnapped during an attack on his parish in the early hours of November 17, 2025. Several other parishioners were reportedly killed during the assault.

Human rights lawyer Prof. Chidi Odinkalu confirmed the priest’s killing on social media, noting the growing pattern of violence targeting civilians in the region. “Rev. Fr. Bobbi Paschal… was murdered by terrorists in the early hours of today, 19 Nov 2025. We are now in a callousness Olympiad!” he posted.

Southern Kaduna, including Kagarko and surrounding communities, has seen a surge of attacks in recent years, leaving residents displaced and terrified. Farmers, priests, and ordinary citizens are increasingly exposed to kidnappings, killings, and destruction of property.

Fr. Paschal’s death underscores the risks faced by religious leaders and the communities they serve, raising concerns about the government’s ability to protect vulnerable populations.

The incident also occurs amid continued international debate over claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria. While the U.S. government has highlighted attacks on Christian communities, calling for stronger measures, the Nigerian Federal Government insists that the violence is perpetrated by bandits and terrorists without targeting any particular faith, affecting both Christians and Muslims.

The killing of Fr. Paschal adds to a growing list of attacks that continue to terrorize communities across northern and central Nigeria, emphasizing the urgent need for effective security responses.