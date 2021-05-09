Six police officers and a wife of an officer have been killed by unknown gunmen in Akwa Ibom police station attack.

The gunmen attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters in Odoro Ikpe, Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, police authorities have confirmed.

The attack in Akwa Ibom comes hours apart from deadly attacks by unknown gunmen at various police formations in neighbouring Rivers State which left no fewer than seven police operatives dead while their arms and ammunition were carted away.

Police spokesman in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the attack while carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the attacked police station.

“Yes, there was an attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe,” he said.

“Six persons, including five officers and a wife of an officer, were killed.”

He said items destroyed included vehicles and other valuables.

Police stations and other security posts in Akwa Ibom have experienced cases of early morning attacks, NAN reports.

The attacks had led to the death of officers and destruction of facilities, including utility vehicles and infrastructure.

An eye witness told NAN that the hoodlums came in two buses and a Sienna car filled with armed men, numbering about 40.

He said that the gunmen arrived at the place with sophisticated weapons and broke into the police facility at about 2:45 a.m, killing five policemen on duty, injuring many others and setting vehicles alight.

The Chairman of Ini LGA, Israel Idaisin, also confirmed the attack on the police station.

He commended the youths of the area whom, he said, were proactive in raising alarm which helped to reduce the number of casualties.

“I urge the good people of Ini LGA to stay calm as we are working with relevant security agencies and the state government to ensure that the situation is contained and necessary modalities put in place to forestall a reoccurrence.

“There is no cause for fear as the culprits will be brought to book in no distant time,” he said