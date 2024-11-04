The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens in Libya amid heightened tensions following a recent ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against the Libyan Football Association (LFA).

The CAF ruling comes after incidents that reportedly involved mistreatment of the Nigerian national football team and officials while they were in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match.

According to reports, Nigerians residing in Libya began experiencing increased harassment from local authorities after CAF’s decision to sanction the LFA. Allegations emerged suggesting that Nigerian citizens in the country were facing undue scrutiny and interference in their daily lives, potentially as a retaliatory measure following CAF’s indictment of Libya’s football authorities for poor treatment of Nigerian sports representatives.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through a statement released on Sunday and signed by Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, sought to allay fears, affirming that Nigerians currently living in Libya remain safe and have not been subjected to any adverse treatment by Libyan authorities as a result of the football-related verdict. Ambassador Abu-Obe underscored that Nigerian nationals in Libya continue to conduct their daily activities without interference, and the Ministry has been actively monitoring the situation to ensure their safety and protection.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment by Libyan authorities, following the verdict of the Confederation of African Football which indicted the Libyan Football Association for their ill-treatment of the Nigerian team and officials while in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to the well-being of Nigerians abroad, asserting that the government remains vigilant and responsive to any potential threats to its citizens’ security. Highlighting the Federal Government’s foreign policy priority to protect its nationals wherever they may reside, the Ministry assured the Nigerian public that diplomatic efforts and close monitoring will continue to ensure that citizens in Libya are safe and able to lead their lives without fear of reprisals linked to sporting or political disputes.

In closing, the Ministry reiterated its dedication to maintaining the security of all Nigerians abroad, especially in regions with recent diplomatic or sporting tensions. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times,” the statement concluded.

This announcement comes as part of Nigeria’s broader commitment to a proactive foreign policy that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens across the globe, particularly in countries where they may face heightened risks. The Ministry assured the public that diplomatic relations remain stable, and it will continue to engage with Libyan authorities to prevent any escalation that could affect Nigerians living in the country.