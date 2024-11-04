Connect with us

Sports

Foreign Affairs ministry reassures citizens amid harassment in Libya after CAF ruling
Advertisement

Sports

NSC boss, Dikko approves release of investigate report on Team Nigeria's Paris Olympic outing 

Sports

Defiant Vinicius Jr vows to double fight against racism, says it cost him Ballon d’Or

Sports

JUST IN: Manchester United sack manager, Erik ten Hag

Sports

Morocco 2025 Qualifiers: CAF fines Libya $50,000, awards Super Eagles all three points

Sports

Super Eagles climb three places to 36th in latest FIFA ranking

Sports

U17 WC: Nigeria’s Flamingos eliminate hosts Dominican Republic, to face USA quarterfinal 

Sports

From music to football: Don Jazzy hunts for talents with new club, Supremos FC

Sports

Abula Volley-Tennis: Growing impact of a Nigerian Sport to the world

Sports

Why I will never join AC Milan - Paul Pogba

Sports

Foreign Affairs ministry reassures citizens amid harassment in Libya after CAF ruling

Published

4 hours ago

on

Foreign Affairs ministry reassures citizens amid harassment in Libya after CAF ruling

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens in Libya amid heightened tensions following a recent ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against the Libyan Football Association (LFA). 

The CAF ruling comes after incidents that reportedly involved mistreatment of the Nigerian national football team and officials while they were in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match.

According to reports, Nigerians residing in Libya began experiencing increased harassment from local authorities after CAF’s decision to sanction the LFA. Allegations emerged suggesting that Nigerian citizens in the country were facing undue scrutiny and interference in their daily lives, potentially as a retaliatory measure following CAF’s indictment of Libya’s football authorities for poor treatment of Nigerian sports representatives.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through a statement released on Sunday and signed by Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, sought to allay fears, affirming that Nigerians currently living in Libya remain safe and have not been subjected to any adverse treatment by Libyan authorities as a result of the football-related verdict. Ambassador Abu-Obe underscored that Nigerian nationals in Libya continue to conduct their daily activities without interference, and the Ministry has been actively monitoring the situation to ensure their safety and protection.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment by Libyan authorities, following the verdict of the Confederation of African Football which indicted the Libyan Football Association for their ill-treatment of the Nigerian team and officials while in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to the well-being of Nigerians abroad, asserting that the government remains vigilant and responsive to any potential threats to its citizens’ security. Highlighting the Federal Government’s foreign policy priority to protect its nationals wherever they may reside, the Ministry assured the Nigerian public that diplomatic efforts and close monitoring will continue to ensure that citizens in Libya are safe and able to lead their lives without fear of reprisals linked to sporting or political disputes.

In closing, the Ministry reiterated its dedication to maintaining the security of all Nigerians abroad, especially in regions with recent diplomatic or sporting tensions. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times,” the statement concluded.

This announcement comes as part of Nigeria’s broader commitment to a proactive foreign policy that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens across the globe, particularly in countries where they may face heightened risks. The Ministry assured the public that diplomatic relations remain stable, and it will continue to engage with Libyan authorities to prevent any escalation that could affect Nigerians living in the country.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (202) #Boko Haram (132) #UBA (164) Access bank (214) Ademola Adeleke (292) Alex Otti (472) Atiku Abubakar (282) Babajide Sanwo-olu (166) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (769) Buhari (145) CBN (499) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (122) dollar (137) EFCC (133) Fidelity Bank (96) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (343) Godwin Emefiele (242) Godwin Obaseki (86) GTBank (181) INEC (97) IPOB (119) Labour Party (135) Muhammadu Buhari (230) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (147) NNPC (184) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (247) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (171) Peter Obi (549) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (86) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (228)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement