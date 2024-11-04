The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mr. Shehu Dikko, has approved the publication of the findings of an Investigative Committee set up to look into the circumstances that led to the poor outing of Nigeria’s athletes at the Paris Olympics.

The committee, which was inaugurated by the former minister of sports development, Senator John Owan Enoh, had presented its report in his office on Tuesday, 22 October, 2024 in the presence of the erstwhile permanent secretary of the former ministry, Mrs. Atinuke Watti.

Senator Enoh had fixed the public presentation of the committee’s report for Friday, 25 October, 2024 but decided to step it down following his reassignment to another ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr. Dikko who assumed office last week after a formal handing over by Senator Enoh gave approval for the release of the report following a request made to him by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Mumini Alao.