Connect with us

Sports

NSC boss, Dikko approves release of investigate report on Team Nigeria's Paris Olympic outing 
Advertisement

Sports

Foreign Affairs ministry reassures citizens amid harassment in Libya after CAF ruling

Sports

Defiant Vinicius Jr vows to double fight against racism, says it cost him Ballon d’Or

Sports

JUST IN: Manchester United sack manager, Erik ten Hag

Sports

Morocco 2025 Qualifiers: CAF fines Libya $50,000, awards Super Eagles all three points

Sports

Super Eagles climb three places to 36th in latest FIFA ranking

Sports

U17 WC: Nigeria’s Flamingos eliminate hosts Dominican Republic, to face USA quarterfinal 

Sports

From music to football: Don Jazzy hunts for talents with new club, Supremos FC

Sports

Abula Volley-Tennis: Growing impact of a Nigerian Sport to the world

Sports

Why I will never join AC Milan - Paul Pogba

Sports

NSC boss, Dikko approves release of investigate report on Team Nigeria’s Paris Olympic outing 

Published

15 mins ago

on

NSC boss, Dikko approves release of investigate report on Team Nigeria's Paris Olympic outing 

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mr. Shehu Dikko, has approved the publication of the findings of an Investigative Committee set up to look into the circumstances that led to the poor outing of Nigeria’s athletes at the Paris Olympics.

The committee, which was inaugurated by the former minister of sports development, Senator John Owan Enoh, had presented its report in his office on Tuesday, 22 October, 2024 in the presence of the erstwhile permanent secretary of the former ministry, Mrs. Atinuke Watti.

Senator Enoh had fixed the public presentation of the committee’s report for Friday, 25 October, 2024 but decided to step it down following his reassignment to another ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr. Dikko who assumed office last week after a formal handing over by Senator Enoh gave approval for the release of the report following a request made to him by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Mumini Alao.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (202) #Boko Haram (132) #UBA (164) Access bank (214) Ademola Adeleke (292) Alex Otti (472) Atiku Abubakar (282) Babajide Sanwo-olu (166) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (769) Buhari (145) CBN (499) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (122) dollar (137) EFCC (133) Fidelity Bank (96) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (343) Godwin Emefiele (242) Godwin Obaseki (86) GTBank (181) INEC (97) IPOB (119) Labour Party (135) Muhammadu Buhari (230) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (147) NNPC (184) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (247) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (171) Peter Obi (549) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (86) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (228)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement