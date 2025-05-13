Five Things to Know About Prof. Chris Piwuna, New ASUU President

Professor Chris Piwuna, a seasoned academic and consultant psychiatrist, has been elected as the new president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), succeeding Professor Victor Osodeke.

His election was ratified during the union’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held in Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday. Piwuna assumes leadership at a pivotal time, as the union continues its negotiations with the Federal Government amid fresh concerns over possible industrial action.

Here are five key facts about the new ASUU president:

1. Strong Academic and Medical Background:

Born in Jos, Plateau State, Professor Piwuna studied at the University of Jos and the University of Malta. He holds a fellowship from the West African College of Physicians and is also a member of the International Psychogeriatric Association. He currently serves as a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

2. An Experienced Unionist:

Before his emergence as ASUU president, Piwuna served as the union’s Vice President under Professor Osodeke. He has also held several other strategic roles, including Internal Auditor and Chairman of ASUU’s University of Jos chapter.

3. A Vocal Advocate for Academic Welfare:

Prof. Piwuna has played active roles in defending ASUU’s position on education reform. He was notably involved in legal proceedings defending the union during the nationwide strike of 2022, reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to the cause of improved university education in Nigeria.

4. Current Role in the University System:

In addition to his medical and union responsibilities, Piwuna currently serves as the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, further underscoring his engagement with student and staff welfare.

5. Emerged After a Contested Election:

His election followed a competitive race against Professor Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, affirming the trust placed in him by ASUU delegates to steer the union through its current challenges.

With his extensive academic, professional, and union experience, Professor Chris Piwuna is expected to bring a blend of resilience and diplomacy to ASUU’s leadership at a time of heightened expectations.