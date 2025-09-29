Connect with us

ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens nationwide strike
ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens nationwide strike

7 hours ago

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over unresolved issues affecting the nation’s university system.

The decision was reached at the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

In a statement personally signed and released to journalists in Abuja, ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, accused the government of neglecting universities and refusing to honour agreements.

“At the NEC meeting held at the University of Abuja on September 28, 2025, the union decried the neglect of the university system and the government’s consistent refusal to heed to its demands,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government an ultimatum of fourteen (14) days to address these issues. If at the end of the ultimatum the government fails to act, the union may have no option but to first embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, a total and indefinite strike.”

The Federal Government had earlier set up a committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, to review ASUU’s proposals and find a path to stability across universities. However, no decisions have yet been made public.

ASUU’s key demands remain the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, adequate revitalisation funds for universities, payment of outstanding salary arrears, and the creation of sustainable funding mechanisms for higher education.

