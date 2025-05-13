The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched a full-scale investigation into mounting complaints and reported technical issues following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement issued on Monday, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the Board has begun an accelerated review of its examination process, typically conducted months after the UTME, to swiftly address any potential shortcomings.

“In response, the Board is fast-forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year months after the exercise,” the statement said.

Benjamin noted that the review will cover all critical phases: registration, examination conduct, and result processing. He added that although JAMB ensures every candidate is given the opportunity to write the exam, technical disruptions, when identified, often result in automatic rescheduling for affected candidates.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints coming from some states. These reports are being thoroughly scrutinized, and if any technical faults are confirmed, the Board will take corrective action,” the statement added.

To support the ongoing investigation, JAMB has engaged a team of external experts, including members of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, chief external examiners who are heads of tertiary institutions, measurement and assessment specialists, and vice-chancellors.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do during the examination phase itself,” the Board assured.

The probe follows public outcry over low performance levels in the 2025 UTME. According to official statistics released by JAMB, of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the exam, only 420,415 scored above 200—representing just 21.5%. Fewer than 1% scored above 300, while a staggering 78.5% fell below the 200 mark.