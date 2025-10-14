ASUU dismisses ‘No Work, No Pay’ threat as nationwide strike grounds universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dismissed the Federal Government’s threat to enforce the “No Work, No Pay” policy over its ongoing two-week nationwide warning strike, insisting that the union will not be intimidated into abandoning its demands.

ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, made this known on Monday while speaking on Channels Television, following the government’s directive to vice-chancellors across the country to compile attendance lists and withhold salaries of lecturers participating in the industrial action.

“We don’t respond to threats, and nobody can threaten us,” Piwuna declared, accusing the government of trying to divide the academic community by offering selective incentives to other unions.

“He is threatening us, writing to NAMDA and CONUA, telling them they can get their salaries. He wants to divide us, but we are united in this matter. CONUA is with us, NAMDA is with us, SSANU is with us, NASU is with us. The polytechnics and colleges of education are also with us,” he said.

Piwuna urged the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to prioritise resolving the lingering issues rather than issuing threats. “He had better sit down and solve this problem, or he will fail in trying to divide us,” the ASUU president warned.

Despite the standoff, Piwuna confirmed that ASUU was open to dialogue and ready to engage with the government. “Today, I received a call from the Minister of State for Labour. She said she has been directed to intervene and get this matter resolved. ASUU is willing. We are ready and available to discuss this matter once and for all,” he added.

However, later on Monday, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) issued a statement distancing itself from the strike, reaffirming its commitment to “academic stability and constructive engagement.”

FG Orders Enforcement of ‘No Work, No Pay’

In a circular dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Federal Government directed vice-chancellors of all federal universities to conduct roll calls and submit daily attendance reports of academic staff to enforce compliance with the “No Work, No Pay” policy.

The directive, addressed to pro-chancellors, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sanction lecturers who fail to report for duty.

“In line with existing labour regulations, any employee who fails to discharge official duties during a strike period will not be entitled to remuneration for that period,” the minister stated, adding that members of CONUA and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), who are not part of the strike, should continue receiving their full salaries.

Alausa expressed disappointment over ASUU’s decision to embark on another strike despite what he described as “ongoing engagement efforts,” stressing that the administration would no longer tolerate disruptions to the academic calendar.

Academic Activities Paralyse Campuses Nationwide

Across the country, academic activities were paralysed on Monday as ASUU chapters in both federal and state universities complied fully with the strike directive.

At the University of Abuja, lecture halls were locked, while in Jos, postgraduate students were stranded as lecturers joined the strike. Similar reports came from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, and institutions in Ogun State, including FUNAAB, TASUED, and OOU.

In the South-East, universities such as Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Alex Ekwueme Federal University (AE-FUNAI), and Abia State University (ABSU) also shut down academic activities. Dr. Chidi Mbah, ASUU chair at ABSU, said the strike recorded “full compliance,” stressing that “there is no CONUA in ABSU.”

At the University of Ibadan (UI), lecture halls and offices were deserted, while at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, ASUU chairman, Prof. Anthony Odiwe, confirmed full compliance. “It’s a collective decision — we are all suffering the same humiliation from government,” he said.

However, at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the strike was partially observed as some students were allowed to complete ongoing examinations.

NLC Faults FG’s Threat

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) cautioned the Federal Government against invoking the “No Work, No Pay” rule, describing it as an act of intimidation that would only worsen the crisis.

In a statement, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, accused the government of violating agreements reached with ASUU, saying that its failure to honour past commitments was the root cause of the recurring industrial disputes.

“The continued refusal to implement collectively bargained agreements is undermining public tertiary education and eroding confidence in the system,” Ajaero said.

“Rather than engage in good faith to resolve the crisis, the government has resorted to the unproductive threat of ‘no work, no pay.’ This narrative is misleading and unacceptable.”

Background

ASUU had on Sunday declared the two-week nationwide warning strike, effective Monday, October 13, to press home its demands, including the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, release of withheld salaries, revitalisation funding for public universities, and payment of promotion arrears and salary differentials.

The Federal Government insists most of these issues have been addressed and described the strike as “unjustified.”