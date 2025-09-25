Connect with us

Sports

From Lagos to London: Ajagba, Itauma carry Nigeria into boxing’s elite ranks
Advertisement

Sports

FirstBank partners Lagos for maiden E1 Lagos GP electric powerboat championship

Sports

‘There was no match’: French football director says as Dembele, Bonmati take 2025 Ballon d’Or crowns

Sports

South Africa may forfeit 3 points as FIFA moves to take action over ineligible player in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sports

BAL, Afreximbank expand partnership to empower young sports professionals in Africa

Sports

Mourinho linked with Premier League return after shock Fenerbahce exit

Sports

Champions League Draw: Liverpool meet Real Madrid, Arsenal face Juventus, Chelsea land Barcelona (Full List)

Sports

Nigerians commend D’Tigress as team breaks into FIBA top 10 ranking

Sports

Ajibade laments unpaid $100,000 reward for Super Falcons

Sports

Osimhen: From hawking in Lagos to Galatasaray’s golden millions

Sports

From Lagos to London: Ajagba, Itauma carry Nigeria into boxing’s elite ranks

Published

2 hours ago

on

From Lagos to London: Ajagba, Itauma carry Nigeria into boxing’s elite ranks

Nigeria is celebrating a historic moment in world boxing after two fighters of Nigerian origin, Efe Ajagba and Moses Itauma, cracked The Ring magazine’s heavyweight top 10 rankings, a rare double milestone for the country.

In its latest rankings released Thursday, The Ring, the sport’s most authoritative independent rating body since 1922 , listed 30-year-old Ajagba at No. 10 and 19-year-old Itauma at No. 9, confirming both as forces to watch in the glamour division.

Ajagba, long regarded as Africa’s top heavyweight hope, has built a record of 20 victories, one loss and one draw, with 14 knockouts. His string of dominant performances, including a statement win in his last outing, has put him firmly back in contention for a world title shot.

Itauma, who fights out of Britain but is of Nigerian descent, has quickly emerged as one of boxing’s hottest prospects. Still only a teenager, he remains unbeaten with 13 professional wins, 11 by knockout, and is already the youngest fighter in The Ring’s current heavyweight top 10. His rapid rise has drawn comparisons with legends who announced themselves early on the world stage.

The heavyweight division is presently ruled by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, while Britain’s Tyson Fury leads the list of contenders. Yet the emergence of Ajagba and Itauma gives Nigeria a new foothold in the global conversation about who will dominate the next era.

For many analysts, the double recognition is a symbolic breakthrough: Ajagba representing Nigeria’s established presence, and Itauma embodying its future potential through the diaspora. Together, they highlight the country’s growing influence in a division long dominated by Americans, Europeans and a handful of Britons.

The Ring’s updated heavyweight top 10 rankings are as follows:

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk (24-0-0, 15 KOs)

1. Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs)

Advertisement

2. Joseph Parker (36-3-0, 24 KOs)

3. Agit Kabayel (26-0-0, 17 KOs)

4. Daniel Dubois (22-3-0, 21 KOs)

5. Filip Hrgovic (19-1-0, 14 KOs)

6. Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs)

7. Zhilei Zhang (27-3-1, 22 KOs)

8. Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs)

9. Moses Itauma (13-0-0, 11 KOs)

10. Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs)

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (389) Alex Otti (595) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (974) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (657) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement