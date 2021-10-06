Adebayo Obajemu

The stock market on Tuesday closed on a bullish note, occasioned by 6.29% gain in the share price of Airtel Africa.

The All Share Index appreciated by 1.18% to close at 40,716.66 points from the previous close of 40,243.05 points.

Investors gained N247 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 1.18% to close at N21.217 trillion from the previous close of N20.970 trillion.

An aggregate of 432.99 million units of shares were traded in 4,377 deals, valued at N3.125 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) led other gainers with 9.76% growth to close at N9 from the previous close of N8.20.

Pharmadeko, Courteville, Learn Africa, Jaiz Bank and Airtel Africa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.69%, 7.89%, 7.64%, 7.02 and 6.29% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it sheds 9.63% of its share price to close at N1.22 from the previous close of N1.35.

Regency Assurance and International Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.89% and 6.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Universal Insurance traded about 105.1 million units of its shares in 55 deals, valued at N21.23 million.

FBNH traded about 46.3 million units of its shares in 336 deals, valued at N411 million.

Access Bank traded about 30.696 million units of its shares in 292 deals, valued at N147.87 million