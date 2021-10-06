Adebayo Obajemu

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that it is offering for subscription and is authorized to receive applications for the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond at the following interest rates:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond at the rate of 6.899% per annum, due in October 13, 2023.

3-Year FGN Savings Bond at the rate of 7.899% per annum, due October 13, 2024.

Opening date for the bond issue is October 4, 2021; closing date October 8 and settlement date is October 13, 2021.

UNITS OF SALE:

N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum Subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.