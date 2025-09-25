Airtel Africa Plc has announced revised arrangements with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to facilitate the ongoing second tranche of its share buy-back programme. The move is intended to ensure the exercise continues seamlessly, including during the company’s forthcoming closed period.

The company had on May 14, 2025, launched the second tranche of the programme with a maximum value of up to $55 million, initially expected to conclude on or before November 19, 2025.

So far, Airtel Africa has returned $34.7 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 14.2 million shares. The new arrangement allows Barclays to execute the remaining buy-back of up to $20.3 million, extending the completion deadline to March 31, 2026.

The revised structure introduces a discretionary programme with irrevocable, non-discretionary instructions for Barclays to continue purchases during closed periods, operating independently as riskless principal.

Airtel Africa reiterated that the sole purpose of the share buy-back remains capital reduction, with all repurchased shares to be cancelled.

The company confirmed that the programme will be conducted in line with its shareholder-approved authority, the UK Listing Rules, and applicable provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and related regulations, as retained in UK law