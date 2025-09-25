Connect with us

Airtel Africa extends second tranche of $55m share buy-back programme
PenCom issues new directive on foreign currency pension contributions

Profit-taking drags NGX lower by 0.15%, investors lose ₦135bn

First HoldCo Plc appoints Abiola Baruwa as Group Company Secretary

AFC, ARISE IIP to headline Africa Debate – UAE in Dubai

Obi challenges DBN over N1trn MSME loans, demands full list of beneficiaries

 Naira abuse fuelling over 300% rise in printing costs, CBN claims 

AfDB approves $209m strategy to boost diversification, private sector growth in Lesotho

AFC, African Social Security Association launch $1.17tn savings drive for infrastructure

ICIEC, Takaful Libya sign deal to boost Shariah-compliant export credit insurance

2 hours ago

Airtel Africa Plc has announced revised arrangements with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to facilitate the ongoing second tranche of its share buy-back programme. The move is intended to ensure the exercise continues seamlessly, including during the company’s forthcoming closed period.

The company had on May 14, 2025, launched the second tranche of the programme with a maximum value of up to $55 million, initially expected to conclude on or before November 19, 2025.

So far, Airtel Africa has returned $34.7 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 14.2 million shares. The new arrangement allows Barclays to execute the remaining buy-back of up to $20.3 million, extending the completion deadline to March 31, 2026.

The revised structure introduces a discretionary programme with irrevocable, non-discretionary instructions for Barclays to continue purchases during closed periods, operating independently as riskless principal.

Airtel Africa reiterated that the sole purpose of the share buy-back remains capital reduction, with all repurchased shares to be cancelled.

The company confirmed that the programme will be conducted in line with its shareholder-approved authority, the UK Listing Rules, and applicable provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and related regulations, as retained in UK law

 

