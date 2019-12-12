First Bank appoints Wanka as non-executive director

First Bank of Nigeria, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, has appointed Ado Yakubu Wanka as a non-executive director.

The holdings disclosed this in a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Wanka who is currently the chairman of APT Pension Funds Manager, has 30 years managerial experience in banking and finance.

He started his career as a process engineer with Ashaka Cement Company Plc in 1978. Upon completion of his MBA, he joined the Northern Nigerian Development company (NNDC) (1985-1988), participating actively in new business development and monitoring of NNDC’s quoted and unquoted investments.

He was once the Acting Head of New Business Development of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and later Head Strategic Planning of the NNPC from 1988-1991.

He was the Executive Director Finance and Administration and Executive Chairman of the Nigeria-Sao Tome Joint Development Authority from 2006-2008.

Wanka began his banking career in 1988 with the then Citibank Nigeria before moving to FSB International Bank Plc (1991-1997) and Gamji Bank (ITB) where he rose to become an Executive Director and CEO respectively.

He had served as an Executive Director with the First Bank of Nigeria for about eight years, before moving to Unity Bank in 2008 as Executive Director and retired as the Managing Director of the bank in August 2013.

The new non-executive holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering (1977) and a Masters in Business Administration (1984) both from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and Switzerland Institute of Management Development, Lausanne.

Wanka is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM), Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Institute of Chartered Management Accountants (ICMA) and Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers. He is also an Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Chemical Society.