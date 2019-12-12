NIMC extends enrollment to Nigerians in diaspora

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says it has extended enrollment of Nigerians in Diaspora to those resident in Togo, Niger Republic, Ivory Coast and the Republic of Ireland.

NIMC General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications, Mr Abdulhamid Umar, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that only NIMC that had been mandated to enroll Nigerians into the National Identity Database.

He added that NIMC would issue unique National Identification Number (NIN) upon successful enrollment by applicants.

“The enrollment in the aforementioned countries is in partnership with Kevonne Consults Limited, Slogani Consults Nigeria Limited and Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited, all Nigerian owned companies licensed to serve as agents on behalf of NIMC across the globe,” he said.

He said, NIMC Director General,Mr Aliyu Aziz, had earlier reiterated that the programme was to make it easier for Nigerians in Diaspora to be identified.

According to him, the Federal Government has made possession of NIN a mandatory requirement for acquisition or renewal of International Passport.

“Bank Account Opening, Pension Services, Land Transactions, access to Legal or Health Services, Driver’s License, exams registrations like UTME/DE, as well as access to other government services among others,” he said.

He said that the Diaspora enrollment would involve demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerian resident in the four countries .

He added that enrollment would commence on Dec. 20 in Niger Republic at the following address- Institut des Enseignements Professionnel et Technique-LA REFERENCE- IEPTR, Sis au quqrtier Faiseaux Quest non loin de la Francophonie batiment ONG GNLD and Ecole: Complexe Scolaire Prive- MON AVENIR.

He said, the enrollment in Togo would be conducted on same date at. Sis Cite Depute, magasin 6 portes, cote oppose ECOLE KOIREE.

He said it would hold in Lome, Togo on the same date at 2073 Jean Paul II Boulevard Ancien Immeuble Air Burkina.

“The exercise in Ivory Coast will also commence on the Dec.20, at Cocody Angre 7 eme tranche entre le terminus 81/82 et le terrain D Angre.

“While in the Republic of Ireland, the exercise will be conducted in Dublin, on Jan. 14, 2020 at Unit 9 Porters Avenue, Cool mine Ind Estate Dublin15,” he said.

He said that, a Nigerian firm Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited has been licensed to open centres in Chicago, Canada and London to compliment the centres operating in these countries.

“The exercise will commence in Chicago, USA on the Dec.13 at Africa International House 6200 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60637.

“While in Ontario, Canada, the exercise will commence on the Dec.17 at 8 Melanie Drive, Ste. 202, Brampton, ON.L6K 4L2 and in London, UK on Jan. 8 at 160 Maple Road, London SE208JB,” he said.

He said, NIMC also licensed UGS Technologies Limited to operate as an agent in Minnesota, USA, which is set to commence on Dec. 10, 2019 at Orange Hook Inco. 319-Bery Ave.S.Ste.-300 Wayzatta Minnesota.(NAN)