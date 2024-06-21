Connect with us

Business

Femi Otedola buys additional 546.7m units of FBN Holdings shares
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria’s external reserves rise by 5% to $33.58bn

Business

Negotiations ongoing to establish a joint venture oil refinery in Abia - Otti, Ogunsanya

Business

Nigeria spent N2.46 trn on debt servicing in three months - DMO

Business

Members of US congress visit Binance employee detained in Nigeria, seek his release

Business

Hospitality industry in Nigeria deserves special attention - George-Taylor

Business

Africa needs sharp leadership in harnessing strengths to achieve prosperity - Chike-Obi

Business

Customs' revenue rises by 74% in one year

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

Business

Femi Otedola buys additional 546.7m units of FBN Holdings shares

Published

6 hours ago

on

Femi Otedola buys additional 546.7m units of FBN Holdings shares

Mr. Femi Otedola has increased his FBN Holdings shares by 546. 674 million units, valued at N12.01 billion.

According to information on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Otedola bought the shares through Calvados Global Services Limited at a price of N21.97 per share at the Exchange.

Prior to his new shares purchase, Otedola had a 7.01% stake in the bank, behind Oba Otudeko’s Barbican Capital Limited which holds an 8.67% stake.

News continues after this Advertisement

Otedola, has had investments in port agency, shipping, storage and insurance brokerage. In 2007, he acquired a controlling interest in African Petroleum, which later metamorphosed into Forte Oil. Forte Oil was later sold and renamed Ardova.

Geregu Power, which he took to public in October 2022, accounts for about nine per cent of Nigeria’s grid electricity.

Otedola has held several board memberships, including President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping and was also the past Chairman of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *