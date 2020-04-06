OBINNA EZUGWU

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted concessions to taxpayers in a bid to help cushion of the effect of Coronavirus pandemic.

The concession, according to a notice by the service include extension of time for filing VAT and withholding tax from the 21st of every month to the last working day of the month, preceding the month of deduction.

The service also extended the date for filing company income tax returns by one month, while taxpayers will also be allowed to file returns using unaudited accounts, but must subsequently submit audited account within two months after the revised due date of filing.