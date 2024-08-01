Connect with us

Fire guts Lagos wood market
Published

5 hours ago

on

Fire guts Lagos wood market

Early Thursday morning fire gutted three shops at Ladipo Baale Roundabout plank market, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the development, said no death was recorded.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, further investigations revealed that the inferno started from a pile of planks due to power surge before spreading quickly to three other shops within the market.

“No casualties, nor injuries were recorded in the incident. A significant quantity of planks and properties equally worth millions of naira, were salvaged by responders during the operation.

“Collaborative efforts of the responders were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to more shops.

“The agency’s Response Team and members of the Plank Market Association conducted Public Advocacy on preventive measures, to avoid such incidents in the future.

“LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigerian Police Force responded to the emergency,”Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

