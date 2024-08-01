Economic hardship: Abia shifts date for enforcement of Keke, Okada restriction 

Abia state government has put on hold the planned enforcement of restriction of operations of commercial tricycle operation, popularly called keke, and motorcycle operation, otherwise known as Okada, till further notice.

The enforcement of the restriction, which was supposed to last between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am was billed to commence today , 1st August, 2024.

However, a statement by the state commissioner for Information and culture, Prince Okey Kanu, noted that the government will announce a new date for the formal commencement of the restriction policy in due course.

According to the commissioner, the shift was sequel to the delay in the implementation of an alternative solution.

In his words, “the decision of the state government to push forward the date for the commencement of the enforcement of the restriction policy underscores the administration’s stance of giving a human face to governance and policy implementation.”

The government further explained that the people, at all times, are the centerpiece of all government policy actions.

It added that while the enumeration and registration of all commercial vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles in the transport sector in Abia state continues as scheduled, government will announce a new date for the formal commencement of the restriction policy in due course.

