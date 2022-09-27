Fidelity Bank partners SMEDAN to support SMEs

Adebayo Obajemu

Fidelity Bank Plc in a bid to reinforce its support for SMEs has entered into partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN).

Commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, stated thus:

“For us at Fidelity Bank, supporting SMEs is in our DNA and for more than two decades we have been creating multiple platforms to help them thrive. These include the numerous products we have pioneered for the sector, our collaboration with the Lagos Business School to host the Export Management Programme, the Fidelity SME Academy and our weekly SME Forum radio programme where we have had successful business owners and even SMEDAN share tips on running thriving ventures with listeners.”